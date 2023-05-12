Officials inspect Gangaikonda Cholapuram to identify sites for tourism, archaeology projects

May 12, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

TextEditorWith the State government proposing to establish a full-fledged site museum at Gangaikonda Cholapuram where the Department of Archaeology has taken up excavations, and to improve tourist amenities in the town, a high-level team of officials inspected the proposed sites for the projects on Thursday. The team included Director of Tourism Sandeep Nanduri; Director of Archaeology S.R. Gandhi; and Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) K.V. Muralidharan. They were accompanied by Ariyalur Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi and other officials. According to official sources, the joint inspection of officials of different departments was to ensure coordinated approach in execution of development works in Gangaikondacholapuram. The officials inspected various sites around Sri Brihadeeswarar Temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram for projects that have already been announced by State government in the Assembly and the Budget. The government has announced that a site museum would be set up at Gangaikondacholapuram. The third season of excavation by the Department of Archaeology is under way at Maligaimedu. Though a small museum is functioning adjacent to the temple, a full-fledged site museum is to be established and it would include finds unearthed during the latest seasons of excavations. Although a site was identified earlier, it was subsequently discarded as it was considered to be too far away. A new site, reportedly belonging to the HR and CE Department, is being considered now. Once the site is finalised, work on establishing the site museum would begin, according to official sources. It was also announced in the Tourism Department grant that various amenities, including an entry plaza, parking lot, signages and other facilities would be created around Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, an UNESCO world heritage site, at a cost of ₹5 crore. The team inspected the sites for creating the amenities. The officials also inspected the existing tourism bungalow to discuss the improvements to be made there. They instructed local officials to forward a project report outlining the works that need to be executed there. Later, the officials visited Salupai to inspect a Nayak-period giant stucco sculpture of an elephant outside the Azhagarkovil in the village and discussed the basic amenities that need to be provided there to attract tourists visiting Gangaikonda Cholapuram. The sculpture, a protected monument, was renovated recently by the Department of Archaeology.