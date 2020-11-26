Officials inspect fishing hamlets, announce emergency contact numbers

NAGAPATTINAM

26 November 2020 00:17 IST

Senior officials visited the fishing hamlets on Wednesday and prevailed upon the people living there to move to relief centres established at safer locations.

The arrangements made for safety of the people, continuance of power supply, milk supply, water availability and other such vital aspects were scrutinised at the relief centres.

The district administration had instructed all local bodies to keep overhead tanks full as power would be disconnected at the time of cyclone landfall.

Accompanied by Collector of Nagapattinam Praveen P. Nair and Special Officer of Mayiladuthurai R. Lalitha, District Monitoring Officer C. Munianathan inspected the arrangements made to accommodate displaced people from low-lying areas at cyclone relief centres at Chandrapadi, Chinnankudi and Tirukkadayur in Tranquebar block.

Mr. Munianathan also visited the relief camps at locations in Shanbanarkovil and Kollidam Panchayat Union limits.

The Monitoring Officer urged the people to avail the utility of the Emergency Control Room functioning in the premises of Nagapattinam Collectorate for monitoring emergency response, at the dial of toll free number 1077, landline: 04365-251992 and Whatsapp: 800681077.

The district administration also made available the mobile numbers of senior officials blockwise for easy communication: Nagapattinam - 9445461742, Kilvelur - 9444094308, Thirukuvalai-7338721201, Vedaranyam-9445000461, Mayiladuthurai- 9445029727 /9442244360, Tranquebar - 7338801264/7305552424, Sirkazhi - 9445000462, and Kuthalam - 9445477833.

About 12,750 electricity poles, six transformers, and other materials have been kept ready at various locations across the district.

The services of 1,256 electricity workers will be utilised at the time of emergencies.

The district administration has also kept ready 27 boats, 19 earth moving machinery, 139 power saws, 56 generators, 34 ambulances, 26 motor pumps and 21 fogging machines in ready-to-use condition.

Besides, 63 temporary medical clinics, 27 mobile clinics have been established, benefitting 3,416 persons so far. About 72 mobile clinics for livestock and cattle have also been activated.

Karaikal

Karaikal district experienced rainfall for most part of the day on Wednesday.

According to officials, the district recorded 56.1 mm rainfall from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The district administration had announced holiday for government offices and educational institutions. The leave was not applicable to officials involved in essential service including disaster management and COVID duties.

All India Radio, Karaikal Station, was in live mode all through the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, to provide updates about the cyclone.

To compensate for the holiday, December 19 would be a working day, Collector Arjun Sharma said in a circular.

Ariyalur

In Ariyalur district, Collector D. Rathna inspected the Government Higher Secondary school in Karaikurichi in T. Pazhur block where a relief camp had been set up.

She was accompanied by Tiruchi Range DIG Z. Annie Vijaya. At another relief camp in Sripuranthan the Collector distributed cloth materials.

Tiruvarur

The district administration announced that public grievances relating to Nivar Cyclone could be conveyed to the following WhatsApp numbers: 99767-84922; 99439-74015 and 95007- 16149.