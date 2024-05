The annual inspection of mechanised boats was conducted by the Fisheries Department here on Friday.

An official from the Fisheries department said around 600 boats were inspected to verify whether they were seaworthy. The condition of the boats and their documents were verified. Those with minor issues would be given time to rectify the same.

Meanwhile, in view of the Cyclone Remal, warnings were issued in the Nagapattinam port asking fishermen not to venture into the sea.

