Officials in Perambalur district told to be ready for northeast monsoon

Ahead of the onset of northeast monsoon, officials of various government departments have been asked to be in a state of preparedness by taking steps to deal with any emergency situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting was held in this connection presided over by the District Collector Grace Pachuau at the District Collectorate on Monday. Senior officials of all government departments participated.

The Collector asked the officials to remove encroachments in six rivers and two reservoirs in the district and strengthen the weak bunds of the waterbodies. This work had to be done by the Rural Development and Water Resources departments. The low-lying areas prone to flooding and those areas which usually receive less rainfall during the northeast monsoon had been identified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Pachuau asked the Village Administrative Officers and Revenue Inspectors to prepare an action plan to evacuate people during emergency situations. Officials were asked to prepare a list of school buildings, wedding halls, and community centres where people affected by floods could be accommodated.

The probable areas which could be affected at the taluk level should be identified and the services of Fire and Rescue Services personnel should be engaged to hold mock drills on rescue operations to create awareness among people.

The flood-prevention work should be completed before the onset of northeast monsoon, the Collector said and added that adequate sand bags, pumpsets, backhoe loaders, and other paraphernalia should be kept in a state of readiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Information regarding weather conditions should be conveyed to the public at the right time, the Collector said and added that it was essential to work in coordination with the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel during crisis situations.

Repairs wherever required should be carried out in those Public Works Department buildings which would serve as temporary relief centres.

Perambalur Superintendent of Police Adarsh Pachera was present, an official press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.