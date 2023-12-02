Officials in delta region brace for heavy rain

December 02, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With heavy intensity rains being forecast in the delta region on December 3 and 4, officials in Tiruvarur and Thanjavur geared up the official machinery to tackle possible emergency situations, especially in the coastal areas of the districts.

In Tiruvarur, Minister for Industries T. R. B. Rajaa chaired a meeting with officials to review the preparedness. L. Nirmalraj, Monitoring Officer for the District, and T. Charushree, Collector, S. Jayakumar, Superintendent of Police, and senior officials participated in the meeting.

Mr. Raja said that official teams, headed by officers in the rank of Deputy Collectors, have been formed to coordinate the monsoon relief and rescue efforts in each taluk. Of the 176 areas vulnerable to floods in the district, 41 have been identified as highly susceptible. Precautionary measures have been put in place in all vulnerable areas, where about 200 relief camps would be set up if necessary. All the 4,500 first level responders have been provided required training in the district. The Fire and Rescue Department has conducted 152 rescue demonstrations across the district. The National Disaster Response Force has conducted two-day training in rescue operations. Sand bags, casuarina poles, power saws, boats and earthmovers have been kept in readiness.

A 24x7 control room has been established in Tiruvarur to receive complaints from the public, who can access it by dialling 1077, he said.

In Thanjavur, District Monitoring Officer T. Anand and Collector Deepak Jacob inspected coastal areas in Pattukottai and visited the Fire and Rescue Station in the town to review the preparedness. They inspected the equipment mobilised for rescue and relief operations and some of the schools and multi-purpose building kept in readiness to act as relief shelters.

