Tiruchirapalli

Officials identify facilities in case of exigencies

In an attempt to scale up facilities for treatment to meet exigencies arising out of the pandemic, the district administration has begun the process of identifying government and private buildings in Tiruchi and suburban areas.

The newly constructed tenements of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) at Vannarapattai are among the government buildings shortlisted to accommodate positive patients. The ready-to-occupy tenements are yet to be allotted to beneficiaries although TNSCB has prepared a list.

Numbering 330, each house has a built-up area of about 450 sq ft with a bedroom, hall, kitchen and bathroom. A high-level official team has already inspected the site to take stock of the facilities and to check the viability of using the tenements.

The facilities in the tenements are ideal to accommodate patients, a team member told The Hindu. Two patients can be accommodated in each house.

Since it is located at the rear of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, it is easy to make use of the facilities and laboratory to offer quick service to patients. However, no decision had been made, the official said.

Another facility

Meanwhile, a high-level team, including the Joint Director of Health Services, Deputy Director of Health and Dean of K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital, visited SRM Medical College near Samayapuram to explore possibilities of using its beds and other facilities for treatment of positive patients. The team held a meeting with the administrators of the college.

An official said the private medical college agreed to allocate 250 beds. It had all facilities to provide excellent treatment to patients.

