Officials felicitated

TIRUCHI

Officials of the Tiruchi Army Cantonment on Sunday felicitated the Commissioner of Police, City Corporation Commissioner and Tiruchi Collector for their efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

The efforts were in line with a nation-wide celebration of Covid-19 warriors as called by the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Army personnel visited the officials at their offices on Sunday and handed over a fruit basket and a hand-written letter thanking them and their teams for their work.

Speaking to The Hindu, an army officer who delivered the token of appreciation said that the initiative was to show solidarity with the corona warriors and that their gratitude was being expressed on behalf of the armed forces and the entire nation.

S. Sivarubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner, said that the officials asked him to convey their message to all staff, including sanitary workers.

Similar efforts were undertaken across the country with the Army and Air Force for felicitating health officials. “We just want the frontline workers to know that they are real warriors, that them leaving their personal lives, families, and even their own safety to fight against the virus will be remembered for generations to come,” another army personnel said.