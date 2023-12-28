GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Officials duty bound to ensure schemes meant for Safai Karamacharis reach them’

December 28, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
M. Venkatesan, Chairperson, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, handing over a free house site patta to a Safai Karamchari at Perambalur on Thursday.

M. Venkatesan, Chairperson, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, handing over a free house site patta to a Safai Karamchari at Perambalur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It is the duty and responsibility of the officials of all government departments to properly implement the schemes meant for sanitation workers, said M. Venkatesan, chairperson of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis.

Presiding over a meeting with all government department officials at the District Collectorate to review the schemes meant for the Safai Karamcharis in Perambalur district on Thursday, Mr. Venkatesan said the salaries of Safai Karamcharis should be paid to them without any delay. 

The Safai Karamcharis could lodge complaints with the District Superintendent of Police in case they faced any sexual or caste-related harassment, Mr. Venkatesan said.

A majority of the Safai Karamcharis sought permanent jobs and increase in salary, Mr. Venkatesan said and added that necessary steps would be taken in this regard. The amount fixed by the District Collector would be provided as monthly salary to Safai Karamcharis and this system would be implemented soon, Mr. Venkatesan said.  He gave away pattas of free house sites to six Safai Karamcharis on the occasion.

Safai Karamcharis can call him on his mobile number 9443035028 to give their complaints or share the same through Whatsapp, Mr. Venkatesan said. 

Accompanied by District Collector K. Karpagam, Mr. Venkatesan inspected the micro compost yard in Perambalur and interacted with the Safai Karamcharis ascertaining from them if their monthly wages was paid properly and if they were provided with gloves, uniforms, masks and safety kits.

