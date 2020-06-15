Officials deny fleecing of air passengers travelling to native districts

15 June 2020 18:41 IST

With complaints being aired over alleged fleecing of passengers from abroad for transporting them to their native districts from Tiruchi airport, the district administration has repudiated the charge saying that the passengers were only being asked to bear the transportation cost on divide and share basis.

As per arrangements made by the Tiruchi district administration, air passengers arriving here from other countries undergo thermal scan and swab test at the Tiruchi international airport. Passengers with temperature or other symptoms are sent to the K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital for treatment. Among the rest, those belonging to Tiruchi district are taken to the COVID care centre at the Government College of Engineering at Sethurapatti on the outskirts of Tiruchi for a seven-day quarantine. Passengers can also opt for paid quarantine at the city hotels identified for the purpose.

Passengers belonging to other districts are being sent to their respective districts through the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses arranged at the airport. But, there are complaints that exorbitant fares, ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, were being collected for transporting them to their native districts. Some expressed shock over being forced to pay the charges before boarding the buses.

A passenger, who arrived in Tiruchi from Doha by a special flight two days ago, in a video clip widely circulated on a social messaging platform, alleged that the officials were exerting pressure to pay the charges though many of the returnees did not have sufficient money.

“We have returned to our homeland after undergoing untold suffering. But, officials threaten to put us in 15 days quarantine if we fail to pay for the transportation fee,” the passenger, who was seen arguing with the police and bus crew members, said in the video.

However, officials denied the charge. They said that overseas returnees were being sent to their native district and were required to bear the transportation expenditure.

Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that overseas returnees, before embarking on planes, were given clear instructions that they would have to undergo 7-day quarantine upon arrival in respective airports so as to rule out COVID-19 virus infection. As per the arrangements, overseas returnees of other districts had to be sent to their native districts after intimating the respective district authorities. It had been noticed that many tend to go to their home straight if they were allowed to travel on their own vehicle or taxis. Hence, State-owned transport corporation buses were arranged to transport them. They were asked to share the actual expenditure of transportation cost and those travelling on the same route had to share the cost, Mr. Sivarasu added.