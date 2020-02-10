Officials blamed for malpractices in DPCs

THANJAVUR: The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Employees Union and TNCSC Loadmen Union have blamed TNCSC officials for the alleged malpractices in the direct procurement centres set up to procure paddy from the farmers in the State.

Holding the TNCSC officials responsible for the `misdeeds’ reportedly taking place in the DPCs, the TNCSC Employees Union and the TNCSC Loadmen Union has claimed that the field workers were only executing their duties as per the instructions, they receive from the officials.

However, they were held responsible for the weight loss due to delay in transportation of paddy bags from the DPCs to the storage points and during transportation an act in which the DPC workers had no role to play. Instead of pulling up the transportation contractors for the delay in picking up paddy bags from the DPC and weight loss during transportation, the officials `calculate the loss amount’ and collect it from the DPC staff.

In addition to the `weight loss’ fine imposed on the DPC staff, the procurement workers unofficially shell out over ₹1000 per trip to the lorry drivers to move the paddy bags from their DPC to the storage point. And this `extra amount’ collected by the transporters would vary and go up to ₹1500 depending on the distance between the DPC and the storage point.

Further, the workers engaged for the procurement exercise were being paid a paltry wages of ₹1.62 per bag while workers engaged by private parties for the same work was paid ₹10 per bag.

Discussing the remedial measures to be adopted by the Corporation in order to ensure smooth and fair procurement of paddy from farmers, the meeting held in Thanjavur on Sunday, suggested the formation of separate wings for distribution of gunny bags, thread and other materials required for procurement from the modern rice mills or the godowns to DPCs, and for transportation of procured paddy, holding the transport contractors responsible for the delay in the movement of paddy from DPCs to storage points, issuing of allotment orders to the millers and movement to other districts in advance would help to eliminate the alleged malpractices in the process of paddy procurement through DPCs.

[e.o.m]