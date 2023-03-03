ADVERTISEMENT

Officials asked to send proposal for establishing a football ground at Anna Stadium

March 03, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Chief Secretary of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Atulya Misra along with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inspects facilities at Anna Stadium in Tiruchi on Friday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Atulya Misra has instructed the department officials to submit a proposal for the development of new facilities and revamp of some of the existing ones at the Anna Stadium in the city, here on Friday.

He instructed the officials to send a proposal for establishing a football ground with spectators gallery at the stadium complex. He also told the officials to send a proposal to renew the synthetic turf and renovation of the swimming pool.

Mr. Misra inspected the synthetic athletic track, indoor stadium, gymnasium, swimming pool, volleyball court, badminton court, and other facilities at the sports stadium. He inspected the sports hostel, kitchen and mess and also interacted with trainees residing at the hostel and enquired about the quality of food provided to them.

Mr. Misra, along with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, also inspected the site earmarked for establishing the Olympic Training Academy at Panjapur in the city,an official release said.

