July 23, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Director of Town Panchayats Kiran Gurrala visited Kattuputhur and inspected the implementation of various programmes on Saturday.

Bio mining, project, production of organic manure from bio waste and laying of new roads were among the projects reviewed by Mr. Gurrala. He also held a meeting with Shahul Hamid, Executive Officer, of Kattuputhur Town Panchayat and senior officials.

