Official succumbs to COVID-19

A tahsildar-rank official in the district who was executing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 has died of the viral infection.

The official, Suresh Kannan had been working as the Personal Assistant to the Sub Collector, Aranthangi. The district administration officials led by Pudukottai Collector P. Uma Maheswari paid floral tributes to the portrait of Suresh Kannan at the District Collectorate here on Thursday.

Ms. Uma Maheswari, in an official press release, said Suresh Kannan had been working actively as a frontline warrior in COVID-19 prevention measures. He contracted the viral infection following which he was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Despite intensive treatment, Suresh Kannan succumbed to the infection, the Collector said while extending her condolences to his family.

Ms. Uma Maheswari called upon the frontline warriors to strictly adhere to safety measures such as wearing masks, ensuring personal distancing and washing hands frequently while discharging their duties. They should subject themselves to test in a nearby government hospital if they happen to develop any symptoms of the infection. Safety of the frontline warriors was essential to keep the general public safe, she further said. The Collector assured all necessary help to the family of Suresh Kannan. Sub Collector, Aranthangi, Anand Mohan, District Revenue Officer P. V. Saravanan and officials from various departments offered floral tributes.