Official Language Act Week celebrations

The Tamil Nadu Official Language Act Week will be celebrated in Tiruvarur district from December 23 to 29.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector V. Santha pointed out that the celebration was being organised as per an announcement made by Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K.Pandiarajan on the floor of the Legislative Assembly during the presentation of Tamil Development Department 2019-20 policy note.

During the week, pasting of stickers, distribution of pamphlets and displaying names of shops and business establishments in Tamil would be carried out in order to commemorate the enactment of the Tamil Nadu Official Language Act, 1956 (Tamil Nadu Act 39 of 1956) on December 27, 1956, the release added.