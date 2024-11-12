 />
Official inspects preparatory work for construction of new Cauvery bridge

Published - November 12, 2024 08:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Engineer of Highways Department (Construction and Maintenance) K.G. Sathyaprakash inspecting the casting of pre-stressed girders for the new Cauvery bridge in Tiruchi.

TIRUCHI

The Chief Engineer of Highways Department (Construction and Maintenance) K.G. Sathyaprakash inspected the preparatory works for the construction of a new bridge across the Cauvery river in Tiruchi on Monday.

The bridge, which will come up adjacent to the existing bridge, was sanctioned at an estimate of ₹106 crore in the State Budget for this fiscal. Although the construction work was formally inaugurated in July, work on building pile foundation could not be taken up at the site due to water flow during irrigation season. The work on the site is expected to resume after the quantum of water release is reduced.

Mr. Sathyaprakash inspected the girder casting yard near Sanjeevi Nagar where work is under way to fabricate pre-stressed concrete girders for the bridge.

The new bridge will be 545 metres long and 17.75 metres wide, and will have 16 spans. The construction work is scheduled to be completed by January 2026. According to official sources, Mr.Sathyaprakash instructed the officials to expedite the works so that the work could be completed ahead of schedule.

Superintending Engineer P. Senthil; Divisional Engineer J. Kannan; Assistant Divisional Engineer Pugazhendi; and Assistant Engineer C. Natarajan accompanied the Chief Engineer.

