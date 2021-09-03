Tiruchirapalli

Official held on graft charge

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption personnel arrested a Motor Vehicle Inspector R. Kalaiselvi, 45, of Pattukottai while receiving bribe for issuing registration certificates on Wednesday.

According to sources, the accused had demanded ₹4,500 from the complainants, Arun and Antony Yagappa, working in an automobile showroom in Thanjavur for issuing the RCs for the vehicles for which the registration process had already been completed.

Annoyed by the demand, they lodged a complaint with the DVAC’s Thanjavur Unit personnel who laid a trap and caught her redhanded at the Pattukottai RTO office on Wednesday.


