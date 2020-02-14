Official asked to go on compulsory leave

Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Tiruchi, S. Usha, was on Friday instructed by the Director of Collegiate Education to go on compulsory leave following complaints from employees about her ‘unbecoming behaviour.’

An official order said that Prof. Usha had caused ‘mental agony’ by using ‘unparliamentary words and causing physical hurt’ to some employees. The employees complained to the Director of Collegiate Education that she was in the habit of not signing files from colleges in time, and thereafter holding them responsible for the delay by demanding apology letters.

Another order was issued appointing P. Cynthiya Selvi, Principal of Government Women's College, Kumbakonam, as RJD in-charge with financial power, until further notice.

Earlier, about 200 members of Aided College Teachers’ Association staged an agitation in front of the office of the RJD in Tiruchi expressing resentment over the functioning of Prof. Usha.