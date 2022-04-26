Offices inaugurated

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated, via video conference from Chennai, the offices of the District Registrar at Venkatesapuram and sub-registrar at Kolakkanatham in Perambalur district.

Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya, city council chairperson Ambika Rajendran and senior government officials were present at the District Registrar office during the inaugural ceremony.

As per a government order issued on March 8, a new Perambalur Registration District has been created by bifurcating the Ariyalur Registration District. **