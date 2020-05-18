Offices begin functioning with 50% workforce

18 May 2020 18:39 IST

For many travelling to work without public transport is a cause of concern

Government establishments and private companies resumed work with 50% of employees as lockdown norms were further relaxed by the Centre and State governments. Many, however, rued about the inconvenience caused by lack of public transport.

While the administration has instructed employees to return to work, they have been instructed to work on a rotational basis to ensure 50% staff strength per day.

At various government offices in Tiruchi city, sanitisers or soaps were kept at all entry points. Some offices like the District Collectorate and the Public Works Department had set up sensor-powered sanitiser dispensing machines.

At the Collectorate waiting hall, Tiruchi City Corporation and PWD office, desks and chairs were arranged two metres away from each other to ensure personal distance. Wearing of masks has been made compulsory while employees can choose to wear gloves.

A senior official at the Public Works Department, Water Resources Organisation, said that of the nearly 100 staff members who work at the office complex in Mannarpuram, at least 40 were present on Monday. The staff, who were stuck at home for over two months were eager to return to work, he said. “Even if you had asked 100% staff to resume work, they would have been ready,” the official said.

However, employees of various offices complained about the lack of transport facilities hindering their daily commute to work. “I live in Aranthangi and am forced to travel to the office in Singarathope on my two-wheeler. It is a tiresome journey,” a junior assistant at the Revenue department office said. Another woman had met with an accident and as she could not ride a two-wheeler she had to hitch a ride with a colleague.

At the PWD office too, staff requested transport facilities. “Although the central government and the State government has issued permission for transport facilities to be made available for staff, we are yet to get any in Tiruchi. I waited for a bus until 8 a.m. after which I was forced to take an auto-rickshaw at a cost of ₹ 600,” said R. Mutthazhagi. On a normal day, a bus ticket from Lalgudi, where Ms. Mutthazhagi resides to her office in Manappuram would cost her ₹8, she added. Three PWD officials hired a private van to drop and pick them up from work.

L. Selvakumar, who owns a private bus service has decided to drive eight employees of various government offices to work. “I am charging ₹200 per head and only allow eight people on the bus at a time. I am also equipped with face masks and a sanitiser for the passengers. The employees are glad to avail my service as they are unable to get transport and I am happy to earn some money during these difficult times,” he said.