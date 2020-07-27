Office temporarily shifted

27 July 2020 17:53 IST

THANJAVUR

The Kumbakonam Taluk Office has been shifted to the Revenue Divisional Office, Kumbakonam, temporarily as one of the taluk office staff tested positive for COVID-19 virus infection on Sunday.

While the functioning of taluk supply office and social security scheme office on the first floor of the taluk office have been temporarily suspended, the taluk office was shifted to the RDO office complex on Monday.

Sanitisation was done at the taluk office complex and the government staff attached to the offices functioning in the taluk office complex were being subjected to COVID-19 test, sources said.