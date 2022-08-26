Office superintendent sent on compulsory retirement for sexually harassing woman constable

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 26, 2022 18:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An office superintendent at the District Police Office in Perambalur district was sent on compulsory retirement on the charge of sexually harassing a woman constable serving in that district. 

An order placing office superintendent Hariharan (49) under suspension was issued recently by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, said police sources. 

The woman constable had complained to the police higher authorities in Perambalur regarding the sexual harassment meted out to her allegedly by the office superintendent. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said the Vishaka Committee found that the charge levelled against the office superintendent was true following which a departmental inquiry was conducted.  Based on these, the office superintendent was sent on compulsory retirement, the sources added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app