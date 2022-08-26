Office superintendent sent on compulsory retirement for sexually harassing woman constable

An office superintendent at the District Police Office in Perambalur district was sent on compulsory retirement on the charge of sexually harassing a woman constable serving in that district.

An order placing office superintendent Hariharan (49) under suspension was issued recently by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, said police sources.

The woman constable had complained to the police higher authorities in Perambalur regarding the sexual harassment meted out to her allegedly by the office superintendent.

Police sources said the Vishaka Committee found that the charge levelled against the office superintendent was true following which a departmental inquiry was conducted. Based on these, the office superintendent was sent on compulsory retirement, the sources added.