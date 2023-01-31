Off-shore wind energy generation: apprehension on impact of turbines on marine environment surfaces

January 31, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - TIRUCHI

While acknowledging the long-term inevitability of renewable energy generation, marine environmentalists expect the State Government to allay their apprehension on the possible impact that large turbines in mid-sea locations could cause to sea birds and marine eco-system.

This comes in the wake of the impending visit of United Kingdom delegates to Tamil Nadu shortly to locate sites for generating the green energy, as a follow-up to the visit of Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji to U.K. last year to explore possibilities for the State to get offshore windmills installed by overseas investors.

The State government, according to industry watchers, is seeking to derive optimum utility of the Centre’s nod for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) up to 100% under the automatic route for renewable energy projects, including offshore wind energy projects. The Tamil Nadu Wind Energy Roadmap released recently by Global Wind Energy Council states that the State could deliver 25 gigawatts of new wind capacity, attracting billions of dollars of investment.

“We are in the process of mapping sensitive areas and have planned to present a report to the government on the locations where establishment of off-shore wind farms could be avoided,” S. Balachandran, Deputy Director of Bombay Natural History Society that houses the Bird Migration Study Centre at Kodiakarai, said.

Scientific studies have suggested that noise from offshore wind farms could impact fish habitats.

The Global Wind Energy Council views Tamil Nadu is one of the world’s few regions with a complete value chain for wind manufacturing and has suggested that the State must leverage this to enhance its share in the global supply chain.

As per the Global Wind Report 2022, India presently has a 8.5 % share in the global wind supply chain. Official statistics state that the wind power in Tamil Nadu constitutes 84 percent of its renewable energy potential, contributing to almost a quarter of India’s installed wind power capacity.