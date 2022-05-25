Octogenarian undergoes advanced surgery successfully.

Ganesan, 81, of Tranquebar in Mayiladuthurai district underwent two successive rotational atherectomy surgeries successfully at Meenakshi Hospital here recently.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Wednesday, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, B. Kesavamoorthy, said the elderly patient suffered chest pain due to three blocks in heart blood vessels. He was rushed to Meenakshi Hospital after initial treatment at a local hospital and angioplasty revealed that he had heavy calcifications at three places in the heart’s blood vessels.

Subsequently, it was decided to perform rotational atherectomy surgery on him with the consent of his family since removing the blocks using balloons was not advisable due to the age and health condition of the patient.

Two blocks were cleared using the diamond-tipped instrument - ROTAPRO, which can be used only once. The third block will be cleared after two months, Dr. Kesavamoorthy added.