Octogenarian researcher passes away

25 June 2021 22:50 IST

TIRUCHI

G. Ganapathy, 82-year-old physician who received his doctorate degree from National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi last year, over two decades after retiring from government service as Joint Director of Medical Services, passed away on Friday.

Dr. Ganapathy's doctorate degree on 'Applications of Machine Learning Algorithms in Health Care' featured developing models for early and quick diagnosis of breast cancer and lower back pain. Proving age is not a bar for furthering education, he investigated the applicability of conventional machine learning techniques and artificial neural networks as predictive tools for health care in any situation, especially during the current pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

He is survived by his 80-year-old wife G. Krishnaveni; son Gopinath Ganapathy, Registrar, Bharathidasan University, and daughter Booma.