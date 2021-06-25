Tiruchirapalli

Octogenarian researcher passes away

TIRUCHI

G. Ganapathy, 82-year-old physician who received his doctorate degree from National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi last year, over two decades after retiring from government service as Joint Director of Medical Services, passed away on Friday.

Dr. Ganapathy's doctorate degree on 'Applications of Machine Learning Algorithms in Health Care' featured developing models for early and quick diagnosis of breast cancer and lower back pain. Proving age is not a bar for furthering education, he investigated the applicability of conventional machine learning techniques and artificial neural networks as predictive tools for health care in any situation, especially during the current pandemic.

He is survived by his 80-year-old wife G. Krishnaveni; son Gopinath Ganapathy, Registrar, Bharathidasan University, and daughter Booma.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2021 10:51:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/octogenarian-researcher-passes-away/article34979870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY