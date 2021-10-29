Occupancy picks up in railway retiring rooms

TIRUCHI

Occupancy in the railway retiring rooms at Tiruchi Junction has begun to pick up gradually after it was reopened once again in mid-July following decline in COVID-19 cases. Resumption of more express trains and the steady movement of rail passengers resulted in occupancy in the retiring rooms picking up gradually at Tiruchi Junction - a major station in the Southern Railway zone.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited retiring rooms at Tiruchi Junction which reopened in December 2020 for passengers after being shut for a period of nine months in the wake of the pandemic was closed once again when the second wave of the pandemic struck in May this year.

The retiring rooms reopened in mid-July following relaxations and decline in COVID-19 cases enabling rail passengers to have a short stay in the rooms once again. Sources said the occupancy had begun to pick up gradually in the retiring rooms at Tiruchi Junction since mid-July when it was reopened for travellers. The occupancy which was around 24 % in July gradually rose to 27 % in September. In the current month, the occupancy rose further and was about 43 % till now, the sources further said.

With several express train services having been resumed on various sections on the Southern Railway zone, there has been a steady movement of passengers. Many of those who preferred to stay in the retiring rooms were those who came for admission of their wards to various educational institutions in and around Tiruchi besides pilgrims visiting shrines in Tiruchi and nearby towns.

There have also been passengers who come to Tiruchi for brief business-related activities who preferred to stay in the retiring rooms, the sources said. Only bonafide railway passengers are permitted for a short stay in the retiring rooms with the bookings being made online. The short stay in the air-conditioned retiring rooms ranges from three hours to 48 hours.

Necessary safety protocols put in place in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic were being adhered to at the retiring rooms. Passengers wishing to stay in the retiring rooms were being screened using thermal scanners and are required to wear face masks. Sanitisers were kept at the entrance leading to the retiring rooms. A team of house keeping staff were being deployed to clean the rooms periodically, the sources further said.