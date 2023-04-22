Obtain permission for ‘annadhanam’ on temple car festival day: Collector

April 22, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Persons, institutions and groups intending to organise ‘annadhanam’ on the car festival day of Sri Brihadeeswarar Temple here, popularly known as Thanjavur Big Temple, on May 1 have been directed to obtain permission from the police department.

Disclosing this to reporters at Thanjavur on Saturday, the Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said that since the car festival falls on the last day of the three-day continuous holiday period from Saturday, the public in large numbers was expected to participate in the festival to be held on Monday.

Stating that elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth and safe conduct of the festival, the Collector said that those aspiring to organise annadhanam on the car festival day should obtain police permission.

It has been proposed to restrict the number of persons to be fed and the time duration in which the food distribution should take place. Further, the food or “prasadam” to be distributed by the donors would be checked by the food safety officials, he added.

Meanwhile, inquiries reveal that the wooden car would have stoppages at 14 places along the West, North, East, and South Raja Veedhis.

The temple car would have stoppages near the Sri Mariamman temple, in front of Sri Konganeswarar temple, near Sri Prathaba Veera Anjaneyar temple (Moola Anumar temple) on the West Raja Veedhi, near the Rani Vaikkal lane, Sri Rathnapureeswarar temple and Sri Sanjeevi temple on the North Raja Veedhi, near Sri Mariamman temple, Sri Vittobha temple, Sri Manikarnikeswarar temple and Sri Varadharaja Perumal temple on the East Raja Veedhi and near Sri Kaliyugha Venkatesaperumal temple, Sri Pillaiyar temple (Manojiappa Street junction), Sri Kasi Viswanathar temple and near Sri Kaliamman temple on the South Raja Veedhi before reaching its deck on the West Raja Veedhi.