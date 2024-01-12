Obstacles continue for new bus stand in Karur

January 12, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KARUR

Construction of a new bus stand at Thirumanilayur hangs in balance as the Karur Municipal Corporation is yet to get clearance for resuming the project.

In an attempt to ease the congestion at the bus stand in Karur, which was constructed about 30 years ago, the State government had approved a proposal to build a new bus stand at Thirumanilaiyur at an estimate of ₹40 crore.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the construction work in November 2022. Construction of bus bays, administration block, restaurant, parking lot, sanitation complex, cloakroom, and passenger waiting hall were among the proposed facilities at the bus stand on 12 acres of land.

As per the project schedule, the bus stand was to be constructed within 18 months from the date of awarding the contract. When nearly 30% of the work was completed, the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai imposed a penalty of ₹25 lakh on the Corporation for taking up construction of a bus stand close to a water channel at Thirumanilaiyur. The tribunal passed the order on a case filed against the establishment of the bus stand by a litigant, who claimed that the construction had been taken up over irrigation channels and it was not the right location to build the bus stand. The civic body stopped the construction work in March last year.

NGT order stayed

The civic body filed an appeal against the NGT order at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Though it granted an interim stay against the NGT order, the Corporation did not resume construction. The district administration, after studying various aspects, sent a proposal to the State government seeking approval for a diversion of a branch irrigation channel (Kavur Vaikal) at Thirumanilaiyur to clear the decks for resuming the construction.

Based on the proposal, it is said that the State government had reportedly passed an order, thereby creating a diversion of the branch irrigation channel.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that sincere efforts were on to resume the construction as early as possible. The decks would be cleared soon and the project would adhere to the orders of all competent authorities.

