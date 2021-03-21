Observers for six seats in Pudukottai

21 March 2021 19:03 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

The Election Commission has appointed General Observer, Expenditure Observer, and Police Observer for the six assembly constituencies in Pudukottai district for the forthcoming assembly elections.

G. Reghu is the General Observer for the Gandarvakottai (reserved) and Viralimalai constituencies, while K.H. Govindaraj is the General Observer for Pudukottai and Thirumayam assembly seats. Animesh Das is the General Observer for Alangudi and Aranthangi constituencies.

Advertising

Advertising

P.K. Mandal is the Expenditure Observer for Gandarvakottai (reserved) and Viralimalai constituencies and Dinesh Kumar Meena is the Expenditure Observer for Pudukottai and Thirumayam constituencies. Karni Dan is the Expenditure Observer for Alangudi and Aranthangi constituencies. Matta Ravi Kiran is the Police Observer for Gandarvakottai (reserved), Viralimalai, Pudukottai, Thirumayam, Alangudi and Aranthangi constituencies, an official release said.

Any person/ representative of political parties/candidates/their agents could contact the respective Observers or meet them in the camp office from 8 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. every day. The camp office of Mr. Reghu, Mr. Govindaraj, Mr. Animesh Das and Mr. Mandal is on Rose Land, while Mr. Dinesh Kumar's camp office is at Highways Travellers Bungalow. The camp office of Mr. Karni Dan is Municipal Guest House and that of Dr. Matta Ravi Kiran the Highways Travellers Bungalow, the release added.