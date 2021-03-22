Tiruchirapalli

Observers arrive

General and expenditure observers have arrived in Thanjavur district.

According to a press release, the following IAS officers have been appointed as general observers for the district: A.M. Sharma (80154-16260) - Papanasam and Thiruvaiyaru; Suryamani Lalchand (79041-81278) for Orathanadu; and Ashokkumar Chouhan (93453-63227) for Pattukottai and Peravurani.

Similarly, the following Indian Revenue Service officers have been appointed as expenditure observers: Udal Rajsingh, (93455-69860) for Thanjavur, Thiruvaiyaru, Papanasam and Orathanadu; S.V.Sivaprasad (75300-09348) for Thiruvidaimaruthur and Kumbakonam; Sameer Pande (93450-10081) for Pattukottai and Peravurani.

