ADVERTISEMENT

Observers appointed for Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency

March 26, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission has appointed the following officers as Election Observers for Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency.

Y. Kekheto Sema (mobile number: 93639 70331) has been appointed as General Observer and Jahnvi Tiwari (93639 962884) as Expenditure Observer. Complaints concerning violations of the model code of conduct or any general complaints could be lodged with the General Observer and complaints relating to the expenses involved in electioneering could be lodged with the Expenditure Observer.

S.D. Sharanappa (93639 72586) has been designated as Police Observer and will monitor law and order and illegal movement of liquor, cash or arms/ammunition etc. Complaints in this regard could be lodged with him, according to an official release issued in the name of District Election Officer and Collector Deepak Jacob.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US