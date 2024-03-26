GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Observers appointed for Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency

March 26, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission has appointed the following officers as Election Observers for Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency.

Y. Kekheto Sema (mobile number: 93639 70331) has been appointed as General Observer and Jahnvi Tiwari (93639 962884) as Expenditure Observer. Complaints concerning violations of the model code of conduct or any general complaints could be lodged with the General Observer and complaints relating to the expenses involved in electioneering could be lodged with the Expenditure Observer.

S.D. Sharanappa (93639 72586) has been designated as Police Observer and will monitor law and order and illegal movement of liquor, cash or arms/ammunition etc. Complaints in this regard could be lodged with him, according to an official release issued in the name of District Election Officer and Collector Deepak Jacob.

