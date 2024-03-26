ADVERTISEMENT

Observers appointed for Mayiladuthurai Constituency

March 26, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission has appointed general, expenditure and police observers for Mayiladuthurai constituency, Collector A.P. Mahabharathi said in a press release on Tuesday.

Kanhuraj H Bagate has been appointed the General Observer and V.D.SS. Nagarjun Grandhi as Expenditure Observer. Janmejaya P.Kailash will be the Police observer.

Candidates and general public can contact them for any complaint/suggestion related to election between 9.30 and 10.30 am and 5 and 6 pm at the Cauvery Illam in Mayiladuthurai, he added.

