Objects found in Kunnam were ammonites: report

Amid claims in the social media that dinosaur egg fossils have been unearthed in Venkattan kulam, an irrigation tank at Kunnam in Perambalur district, a report prepared by the Curator of Government Museum, Tiruchi, indicates that the stone ball-like objects were concretions and a few of them were found to be ammonites.

Ammonite is a marine organism that existed centuries ago and the coating with sediments and minerals makes it into a rock-like object, C. Sivakumar, Curator (in-charge), Government Museum, Tiruchi, who carried out an inspection on October 23 following a direction from the Commissioner of Museums, Chennai, said.

Mr. Sivakumar was accompanied by Uma Shankar, Curator (in-charge) Ariyalur Fossils Site Museum and Kunnam Tahsildar during the inspection.

During the course of the inspection, stone ball-like objects of varying sizes were found in the tank. The objects were found when dredging works were being undertaken in the sprawling waterbody. The objects were mild yellow in colour and found at a depth of 20-feet from the ground, said Mr. Sivakumar.

Mr. Sivakumar said close examination of the upper portion of the objects at the site revealed they were all concretions that could have been formed centuries ago. Inspection of the upper layer of three big-size concretions that were flat, indicated that they were ammonites. Mr. Sivakumar said he had forwarded the inspection report with his observations to the Commissioner of Museums.