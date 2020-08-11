Prof.Vellore passes away

Tiruchirapalli

M.P. Vellore, 86, former Head, Department of Commerce, St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi, died of cardiac arrest on Monday. He is survived by a son and a daughter. Considered a ‘legendary teacher,’ he was passionate about teaching till his death. Though he retired from service in 1993, age did not deter him from teaching. He continued to take classes for aspiring chartered accountants. Always attired in ‘white and white,’ he was known for his dedication and simplicity. He was considered an authority in cost accounting, auditing and income tax law and practices.

