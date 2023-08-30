HamberMenu
Nutritious Meal Workers stage demo in Pudukottai

August 30, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A section of members of the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Workers Association, mostly women, staged a demonstration at Pudukottai Town on Wednesday in support of their charter of demands. 

The association members urged the State government to engage the nutritious meal workers for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme which has been expanded across the State to benefit government school students of classes 1 to 5. 

Instead of engaging nutritious meal workers for the scheme, the State government was implementing it through private self help groups, the association said. The demonstrators demanded the government to fill the vacancies on a war footing in the noon meal centres.

It also wanted the government to directly provide gas cylinders to the noon meal centres. Another demand was to provide monetary benefits to the retiring noon meal workers on the day of their retirement.  The demonstration was headed by the association district president P. Anbu.

