Nutritious meal staff resort to dharna

Several members of the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association who resorted to dharnas in support of their demands were arrested on Thursday at Thanjavur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts.

Grant of ₹5 lakh as gratuity, change from special time-bound scale of pay to well-defined time-bound scale of pay, grant of family pension along with Dearness Allowance of ₹9,000 and filling up of vacant posts were their demands.

Police said 150 workers were arrested in Thanjavur when they went on a ‘waiting agitation’ and attempted to block the road after being denied permission to stage the protest in front of the Collectorate. They were released later. Around 83 workers were arrested in Perambalur and 20 in Pudukottai. In Tiruchi, around 100 workers resorted to an agitation in front of the Collectorate. Similar agitation was also held in Ariyalur.