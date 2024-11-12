Nutritious meal employees observe fast in three districts

A section of members of Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association observed a fast at Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts on Tuesday in support of their charter of demands.

The day-long fast in Tiruchi, observed by around 145 members of the association, was organised near the Collectorate. It was led by the association’s district president Amutha.

The association urged the State government to regularise the services of nutritious meal employees with time bound scale of pay. Filling up of vacant posts on a war footing, grant of ₹9,000 as pension for retired employees, grant of ₹5 lakh as gratuity and transfers through counselling were their other demands.

In Pudukottai town, around 120 members observed fast at Thilagar Thidal led by district president Baskar. About 60 members of the association led by district president Raja Vembu observed fast in Ariyalur town, said police sources.

