ADVERTISEMENT

Nutritious meal employees observe fast in three districts

Published - November 12, 2024 08:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A section of members of Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association observed a fast at Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts on Tuesday in support of their charter of demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day-long fast in Tiruchi, observed by around 145 members of the association, was organised near the Collectorate. It was led by the association’s district president Amutha.

The association urged the State government to regularise the services of nutritious meal employees with time bound scale of pay. Filling up of vacant posts on a war footing, grant of ₹9,000 as pension for retired employees, grant of ₹5 lakh as gratuity and transfers through counselling were their other demands. 

In Pudukottai town, around 120 members observed fast at Thilagar Thidal led by district president Baskar. About 60 members of the association led by district president Raja Vembu observed fast in Ariyalur town, said police sources. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US