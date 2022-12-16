Nursing college instructor demands female student visit home, arrested

December 16, 2022 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A 38-year-old instructor of a private nursing college in Nagapattinam was arrested on Wednesday after an audio clip, in which he repeatedly asks a female student to visit his house, was widely shared on social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip, the girl is heard pleading that she does not want to, but he repeatedly asks her to visit his house.

At one point, the girl affirms that she is not interested and pleads with him to leave her alone. He then tells her to forget it if she is not willing.

After receiving the clip, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj directed District Social Welfare Officer A. Thameemmunisa to hold an inquiry.

She visited the college, administered by a man who is also an office-bearer of the BJP district unit, on Wednesday and met the student. Besides meeting other female students of the college, she conducted an inquiry with K. Sathishkumar, of Velipalayam, a microbiology instructor. He reportedly admitted that the voice in the clip was his, but said he did not intend to abuse the student. The conversation is believed to have taken place on Monday.

Since the instructor’s intent was established to be mala fide, Mr. Thamburaj asked the police to take suitable action against him. The Nagapattinam Town police arrested Sathishkumar on Wednesday under Section 4 (an indecent act committed by a man which causes intimidation, fear, shame or embarrassment) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998. He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate-I and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.