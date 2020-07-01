Tiruchirapalli

Nursing Assistant tests positive

A male nursing assistant attached to the District Jail, Nagapattinam, was admitted to the isolation ward of the government hospital after testing positive on Wednesday.

Swab samples had been taken from seven inmates, warden and police personnel posted there for testing, sources said.

About 35 inmates of the jail had already been shifted to Tiruchi Central jail in two batches on June 27 and 28 for the purpose of disinfecting the entire jail premises.

The seven inmates were housed in individual cells in the District Jail.

