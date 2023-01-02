Nurses stage protest against termination of service

January 02, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of Tamil Nadu Medical Service Recruitment Board (MRB) Nurses Empowerment Association on Monday staged a protest in Tiruchi against termination of their services.

The protesters, who gathered in front of the Collectorate, condemned the termination of services of 2,400 nurses recruited for COVID-19 management in the State in 2020. The demonstration, led by district treasurer P. Pinky Rosline, urged the State to regularise the service with regular wages and job security for all the nurses hired on an ad-hoc basis. They also urged the Chief Minister to intervene and resolve the issue and demanded to withdraw the order immediately.

“We are being paid a mere ₹14,000 and we have taken care of patients in all three COVID waves. We are not asking much from the government but to keep the promise we were given and provide job security”, said Ms. Rosline.