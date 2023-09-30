HamberMenu
Nurseries being raised to launch massive greening drive in Tiruchi

Over 40 lakh tree saplings raised in three months to launch the drive which aims to plant one crore saplings in the district next year

September 30, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - TIRUCHI

Nahla Nainar
Workers engaged in maintaining the saplings for the upcoming one crore trees initiative in Tiruchi district.

Workers engaged in maintaining the saplings for the upcoming one crore trees initiative in Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

About 40 lakh tree saplings have been raised in nurseries so far for a major greening initiative which is planned to be launched across Tiruchi district next year. The raising of nurseries for the proposed drive, which aims at planting one crore tree saplings, began about three months ago.

The project, being carried out under the guidance of Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, has invested approximately ₹1. 2 crores so far through the Collector’s discretionary fund and corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions, besides voluntary donations, on raw materials and labour. Planting of the saplings is expected to begin by August 2024.

“We have sourced seeds for 60 types of native trees, that are being grown on nursery beds in Thiruvellarai, Sanamangalam, Irungalur, Palaiyur and Ayyampalayam villages in Manachanallur Block. We hope to include the original target of 100 native species as we go along,” S. Gangatharini, Assistant Director of Town Panchayats, Tiruchi, told The Hindu.

The official added that the drive would plant mature saplings on 1,084 acres of vacant government land, besides public areas such as the banks of water bodies and roadsides throughout the district.

“The saplings need to be at least two to three feet in height, in order for them to survive naturally after planting. Workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in each village have been enrolled for the initial sowing and maintenance of the nursery beds,” Ms. Gangatharini said.

The drive will take a short break during the rainy season, as keeping the grow bags well-drained is essential to prevent root rot, she added.

“Unlike micro-forest projects which use pre-grown saplings, we are starting the project from the seed stage. So though the growth may be slow, it will be larger and more long-lasting,” said P. Thomas, of Tree Trust, one of the environmentalists engaged in the project.

