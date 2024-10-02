Nurse in Mayiladuthurai GH suspended for administering injections to multiple patients with same syringe

A nurse attached to the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital has been suspended on the charge of administering injections to multiple patients using the same syringe.

According to sources, the nurse was said to have administered injections to many patients using the same syringe. Based on complaints, the health officials conducted a preliminary inquiry. Based on the findings, the Joint Director of Health Services suspended the nurse.

District Collector A. P. Mahabharathi, in his press release, said that no nurse or healthcare professional should engage in such negligent practices. Strict disciplinary action would be taken against any healthcare staff found involved in similar incidents in the future.

