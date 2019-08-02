Numismatics exhibition under way

A three-day numismatics exhibition, organised by the Cholamandala Nanayaviyal Kazhagam, commenced here on Friday.
The exhibition, being conducted by the organisation for the past 18 years in the town, features collections starting from Sangam Age to the latest Indian coins that are in circulation apart from old currency notes having the image of Thanjavur Big Temple on them.
In addition to the old coins, Sangam Age artefacts, pens that were used during British Era and other artefacts were also on display at the exhibition which will remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Makkal Mandram premises on Nanjikottai Road till August 4.
Prizes to the winners of various competitions conducted by the Kazhagam for school children earlier, was also distributed during the inaugural ceremony held on Friday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor