Numismatics exhibition under way

A three-day numismatics exhibition, organised by the Cholamandala Nanayaviyal Kazhagam, commenced here on Friday.

The exhibition, being conducted by the organisation for the past 18 years in the town, features collections starting from Sangam Age to the latest Indian coins that are in circulation apart from old currency notes having the image of Thanjavur Big Temple on them.

In addition to the old coins, Sangam Age artefacts, pens that were used during British Era and other artefacts were also on display at the exhibition which will remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Makkal Mandram premises on Nanjikottai Road till August 4.

Prizes to the winners of various competitions conducted by the Kazhagam for school children earlier, was also distributed during the inaugural ceremony held on Friday.