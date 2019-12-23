Numbers up in Tiruchi

The voters’ strength in Tiruchi district has increased marginally by 1,676 since March-end this year as a special summary revision of electoral rolls, ordered by the Election Commission, began on Monday.

As per a draft electoral roll released here by Collector S.Sivarasu, the district had 22,47,855 voters with 11,51,630 women, 10,96,030 men and 195 transgenders. As on March 26, the voters’ strength in the district was 22,46,179. Of this, 8,617 names were deleted and 10,293 included, leaving a net inclusion of 1,676 voters, according to figures.

The Srirangam Assembly constituency continued to remain the biggest in the district with 2,96,439 electors and Lalgudi the smallest with 2,09,360. Women outnumber men in all nine constituencies.

Mr. Sivarasu, who released the draft roll in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties, said the list would be kept for public verification at all polling stations and offices of Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and Assistant EROs.

Persons, who attained the age of 18 on January 1, 2020, could apply for inclusion in the list by submitting Form 6 at the offices of the EROs till January 22.

Forms for deletion of names, corrections and shifting within a constituency could be submitted during the revision exercise. Special camps to receive the forms would be conducted in all polling stations on January 4,5,11 and 12. Applications could also be filed online through www.nvsp.in

The final rolls would be published on February 14.