Numbers go up in UPHCs but personal distancing goes for a toss

The Urban Primary Healthcare Centres in the city are unable to ensure personal distance among patients, especially pregnant women, who visit the hospital for regular check-ups.

As UPHCs across the city see a spike in the number of patients, many have not made necessary arrangements to ensure personal distancing.

“The number of pregnant women, who would otherwise prefer going to the Tiruchi GH for check ups has also increased. However, it is difficult to manage the crowd, as we do not usually see these many people coming regularly”, a staff nurse at the East Boulevard Road UPHC said.

At the clinic, a wooden bench enough to seat three patients has been kept. With several pregnant women standing in line, more such benches are required. “We must not sit close to one another and because of the crowd are having to stand for at least half an hour,” S. Priya, who accompanied her pregnant sister to the hospital said.

Several patients are not even wearing face masks. “We see about 20 to 30 patients in a day, many of who do not even wear masks. We request them to at least tie handkerchiefs to cover their nose and mouth for their safety and that of their families,” another staff nurse at the Woraiyur PHC said. Here, all patients are made to stand as benches are unavailable.

The waiting lines, too, are not regulated. “The authorities need to ensure the safety of the public. Even if one of us is a carrier of the virus, all the patients will be at risk, pregnant women, even more so,” she said.

Health officials of the Tiruchi Corporation said that they are taking cognisance of the matter and steps will be taken soon.