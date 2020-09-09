Number of positive cases in Thanjavur coming down, says Collector

‘But people must not become complacent’

The number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in Thanjavur district on a daily basis has come down by 25% to 50% in comparison to the situation in mid-August, according to Collector, M. Govinda Rao.

Talking to reporters in Kumbakonam on Tuesday, the Collector said around 200 positive cases were recorded a day during the middle of August. The figure had come down to around 100 to 150 cases daily during the last 10 days. It might reduce further if people adhered to standard operating procedures laid down by the government to control the spread of the infection.

Urging people not to be complacent, he called upon them to attend fever camps conducted in their areas to get their health checked frequently and extend their support to government staff conducting field surveys to check the spread; of the virus.

To a question on the response from people recovered from the infection to the call for plasma donation, Mr. Govinda Rao said only 10 persons were found suitable to donate plasma out of more than 30 who offered to donate.

As on September 8, out of a total 7,572 people who tested positive for the infection, 6,368 were discharged from hospitals after treatment .

Stating that around 4,000 beds with oxygen supply facility had been made available in government hospitals in the district to treat infected patients, he said those with mild symptoms were being treated at Government District Headquarters hospital, Kumbakonam, and at Government hospital, Pattukottai. Those with confirmed symptoms were treated at Thanjavur Medical College hospital.