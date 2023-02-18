Number of online loan frauds on the rise

February 18, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Increasing instances of online loan frauds has raised concern among Tiruchi residents. Phishers mainly target the poor and vulnerable groups, who are badly in need of cash to meet emergencies.

The modus operandi of the fraudster is to send messages and links to the mobile numbers of vulnerable people, informing that a loan has been sanctioned to them. The moment they click the link, it takes them or asks them to download online mobile apps. If the users want to proceed further, they have to give their consent to access their contacts, gallery, locations and others. The phishers subsequently steal information from the devices of the loan seekers.

They usually sanction ₹5000 as loan and transfer ₹3,500 to the loan seekers account by deducting ₹1,500 and the money has to be repaid within 7-15 days time. If they fail to repay within the stipulated time, the fraudsters make phone calls from unknown numbers and threaten the borrower using highly derogatory and abusive languages. The phishers also send morphed pictures of the borrowers in compromising poses to their mobile phones. If they fail to repay the loan even after the threatening messages, the online fraudsters send more morphed pictures to their parents, family members, friends and other contacts.

A Srirangam based youngster reportedly availed ₹5000 through an online loan app about two weeks ago. But he failed to repay it within seven days. Since then, he was getting calls from unknown numbers. The callers, who spoke in Tamil, Hindi and English, used highly offensive language, thereby threatening him to repay it immediately. Unable to bear the derogatory language, he switched off his mobile. Days after that, his friends received morphed pictures of him in compromising poses.

The victim was not the only one to face such harassment. Several vulnerable persons in Tiruchi have faced the same predicament during the last three to four months.

“We have many complaints on online loan frauds in the recent past. Many prefer to lodge complaints on National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. We are looking into them,” said a police officer attached with the Cybercrime Police Station in Tiruchi.

He said that the gangs had been operating from remote places in North India and this was posing a challenge in unearthing the network. People should never click unknown links or open unknown mobile apps. Affected persons can dial 1930 for lodging complaints on online financial fraud.

N. Jamaludeen, a Tiruchi based activist, said the methods used by phishers to collect the loan amount were really shocking. It was a high time priority was given to investigate complaints of cybercrime, he added.