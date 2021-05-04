Number of NOTA voters remains same in Tiruvarur seat

TIRUVARUR

04 May 2021 19:28 IST

The ‘None Of The Above’ (NOTA) option made available in electronic voting machines (EVMs) appears to have been well utilised by voters of two constituencies in Tiruvarur district in the 2021 Assembly election.

Interestingly, 2,177 voters in Tiruvarur constituency wielded the NOTA option in the Assembly polls in 2016 and 2021 as well. This time, there was an additional 153 names added to 1,96,795 voters in the 2016 election. The overall percentage of NOTA voting hovers in the range of 1.1 % of the total number of voters.

The number of NOTA voters witnessed a slight rise in Thiruthuraipoondi segment this time when compared to 2016. The option was chosen by 1,768 voters in 2016 and 2,182 voters in 2021. The total number of voters was 1,75,620 in 2016 elections and 2,04,186 voters this time.

In Mannargudi and Nannilam, the negative voting percentage witnessed a downward trend this time compared to 2016 election. While 1,774 voters (0.95 percentage) out of 1,87,110 preferred NOTA in 2016 elections at Mannargudi, this time a total of 960 voters (0.49 percentage) out of 1,93,234 voters.

Similarly, at Nannilam the percentage of negative voting dipped to 0.56 percentage this time from 1.06 percentage recorded in 2016 elections.

While 1,261 out of 2,23,510 voters opted for NOTA at Nannilam in the recently held election, 2,182 out of 2,04,154 voters preferred it in the 2016 elections.